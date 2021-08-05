BIS: Committee On Payments And Market Infrastructures Publishes Work Programme For 2021-22

- Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) publishes its work programme for the first time.
- The 2021–22 work programme focuses on shaping the future of payments and addressing risks in financial market infrastructures.
- CPMI's priorities include: enhancing cross-border payments; addressing policy issues arising from innovations in payments; evaluating and addressing risks in financial market infrastructures that emerged or were accentuated during the pandemic.
The CPMI today published its work programme for 2021–22, which will focus on shaping the future of payments and addressing risks in financial market infrastructures.
The annual work programme has been publicly released for the first time as part of the CPMI's commitment to increased transparency.
The work programme outlines the strategic priorities for its monitoring and analysis, policy, and standard-setting and implementation activities, under its two overarching themes:
- Shaping the future of payments will include enhancing cross-border payments and addressing policy issues arising from digital innovations in payments (such as central bank digital currencies and stablecoins), while monitoring changing trends in payments.
- Evaluating and addressing risks in financial market infrastructures will work on issues related to central clearing and others that emerged or were accentuated over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The programme was drawn up under the direction of CPMI Chair Sir Jon Cunliffe in consultation with the Governors of the BIS Economic Consultative Committee.