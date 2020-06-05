 Skip to main Content
BIS: Central Banks' Response To Covid-19 In Advanced Economies

Date 05/06/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 21  |  
05 June 2020
by  Paolo Cavallino and Fiorella De Fiore
PDF full text
 (820kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

Central banks in advanced economies reacted swiftly and forcefully to the Covid-19 pandemic, deploying the full range of crisis tools within weeks. The initial response focused primarily on easing financial stress and ensuring a smooth flow of credit to the private non-financial sector.The pandemic triggered complementary responses from monetary and fiscal authorities. Fiscal backstops and loan guarantees supported central bank actions. Asset purchases, designed to achieve central banks' objectives, helped contain the costs of fiscal expansions. The footprint of central banks' measures will be sizeable. Across the five largest advanced economies, balance sheets are projected to grow on average by 15-23% of GDP before end-2020 and to remain large in the near future.

