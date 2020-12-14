 Skip to main Content
BIS: Central Bank Swap Lines And Cross-Border Bank Flows

Date 14/12/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 34  |  
14 December 2020
by  Iñaki AldasoroChristian CabanillaPiti DisyatatTorsten EhlersPatrick McGuire and Goetz von Peter
PDF full text
 (2,074kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Central banks drew heavily on US dollar swap lines with the Federal Reserve in the first half of 2020, contributing to a surge in cross-border banking flows during this period.
  • The large increase in cross-border claims on banks operating in the United States – in the form of cross-border interbank and intragroup positions – reflected an increase in dollar liquidity demand from non-US banks partly met through use of the swap lines.
  • In a global financial system heavily reliant on the use of the dollar, the network of central bank swap lines centred on the Fed serves as a critical elastic backstop for the private provision of dollar liquidity.

 