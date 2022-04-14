 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BIS: CBDCs In Emerging Market Economies

Date 14/04/2022

Papers in this volume were prepared for a meeting of emerging market Deputy Governors organised by the Bank for International Settlements on 9–10 February 2022. 

BIS Papers  |  No 123  |  
14 April 2022
PDF full text
 (4,299kb)
  |  214 pages

 

In recent years, emerging market economy (EME) central banks have increasingly engaged in projects related to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The stage of their engagement – research, pilot or launch – varies according to differences in country circumstances, including the availability of digital infrastructure, their focus among different policy objectives, and the attendant motivations and concerns. This volume contains papers that were prepared for a meeting of Deputy Governors of central banks from EMEs, which took place on 9–10 February 2022 and explored issues such as: the main objectives of introducing CBDCs; the guiding principles of CBDC design and data governance; challenges of CBDCs for monetary policy, financial intermediation and financial stability; the implications of CBDCs on financial inclusion; and the cross-border aspects of CBDCs. Discussions at the meeting also drew on insights from a survey on the roles of and considerations for CBDCs in EMEs.

Many papers in this volume discuss the key motivations for CBDC issuance as well as the primary concerns. Achieving greater payment system efficiency is at the heart of EME central banks' motivations. EME central banks also place great emphasis on financial inclusion and are concerned about cyber security risks, potential bank disintermediation and cross-border spillovers.  A related topic discussed is the value added of CBDCs for existing payment systems, and country papers offer concrete examples of deliberations on this topic at the current juncture. Another area covered by the papers in this volume is CBDC design considerations. Many EME central banks are of the view that careful design can keep risks to a minimum, while yielding net benefits.

BIS background paper

CBDCs in emerging market economies
Authors:  Sally ChenTirupam GoelHan Qiu and Ilhyock Shim
pdf version (738kb)

Contributed Papers

Central bank digital currencies in emerging market economies: a view from Latin America
Author:  Central Bank of Argentina
pdf version (252kb)
Initial steps towards a central bank digital currency by the Central Bank of Brazil
Author:  Fabio Araujo
pdf version (282kb)
The Central Bank of Chile´s approach to retail CBDC
Author:  Central Bank of Chile
pdf version (176kb)
E-CNY: main objectives, guiding principles and inclusion considerations
Author:  The People's Bank of China
pdf version (229kb)
Some thoughts about the issuance of a retail CBDC in Colombia
Author:  Hernando Vargas
pdf version (380kb)
Are there relevant reasons to introduce a retail CBDC in the Czech Republic from the perspective of the payment system?
Authors:  Michal VodrážkaTomáš Bízek and Martin Vojta
pdf version (292kb)
Three principles guiding the design of the HKMA's proposed retail central bank digital currency architecture
Author:  Hong Kong Monetary Authority
pdf version (122kb)
CBDC – an opportunity to support digital financial inclusion: Digital Student Safe in Hungary
Authors:  Péter FáykissÁdám Nyikes and Anikó Szombati
pdf version (266kb)
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in emerging market economies (EMEs)
Author:  Reserve Bank of India
pdf version (146kb)
CBDCs in emerging market economies – a short note by Bank Indonesia
Author:  Bank Indonesia
pdf version (156kb)
What is an optimal CBDC strategy for small economies?
Authors:  Yoav Soffer and Andrew Abir
pdf version (221kb)
The Bank of Korea's CBDC research: current status and key considerations
Author:  Joonsuk Bae
pdf version (545kb)
CBDCs in emerging market economies (EMEs) – Malaysia's perspective
Author:  Bank Negara Malaysia
pdf version (565kb)
Policy considerations on central bank digital currencies for emerging market economies
Author:  Bank of Mexico
pdf version (174kb)
Assessing CBDC potential for developing payment systems and promoting financial inclusion in Peru
Authors:  Adrián ArmasLucero Ruiz and José Luis Vásquez
pdf version (992kb)
Deliberations of an emerging market economy central bank on central bank digital currencies Philippines
Author:  Francisco G Dakila Jr
pdf version (300kb)
Evaluation of the rationale for the potential introduction of central bank digital currency in Poland
Authors:  Marta KightleyRenata Żak and Marta Dulinicz
pdf version (175kb)
CBDCs in emerging market economies
Author:  Central Bank of the Russian Federation
pdf version (160kb)
CBDC and its associated motivations and challenges
Author:  Saudi Central Bank
pdf version (154kb)
Economic considerations for a retail CBDC in Singapore
Author:  Monetary Authority of Singapore
pdf version (132kb)
CBDCs in emerging market economies
Author:  South African Reserve Bank
pdf version (127kb)
Hands-on CBDC experiments and considerations – a view from the Bank of Thailand
Authors:  Vachira Arromdee and Tunyathon Koonprasert
pdf version (148kb)
View on CBDCs
Author:  Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye
pdf version (134kb)
CBDCs in emerging market economies
Author:  Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates
pdf version (201kb)