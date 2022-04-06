BIS: Business Continuity Planning At Central Banks During And After The Pandemic

Report by the Consultative Group on Risk Management (CGRM) established at the BIS Representative Office for the Americas
BIS Other |
06 April 2022
PDF full text
(489kb)| 30 pages
In August 2021 the Consultative Group on Risk Management (CGRM) set up a task force to examine how Business Continuity Planning (BCP) at BIS member central banks in the Americas has changed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. This report is the outcome of the work of the task force. Its findings might help central banks in the region and beyond to adjust their BCP to the new risks that emerged from the pandemic and the new ways of working that might outlive it.