BIS: Bonds And Syndicated Loans During The Covid-19 Crisis: Decoupled Again?

BIS Bulletin | No 29 |
14 August 2020
PDF full text
(683kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- Borrowing by non-financial firms in global debt markets surged following the Covid-19 shock. Bond issuance boomed, while syndicated loan originations trailed.
- Led by easier access to bond markets, large firms significantly increased their borrowing. The rest of the firms faced bottlenecks due to their reliance on a strained syndicated loan market and hurdles in switching to bond markets.
- Large firms, which had lower cash buffers pre-crisis than smaller firms, used part of the fresh credit to raise their buffers in addition to meeting liquidity shortfalls.