BIS: Bonds And Syndicated Loans During The Covid-19 Crisis: Decoupled Again?

Date 14/08/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 29  |  
14 August 2020
by  Tirupam Goel and José María Serena Garralda
PDF full text
 (683kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Borrowing by non-financial firms in global debt markets surged following the Covid-19 shock. Bond issuance boomed, while syndicated loan originations trailed.
  • Led by easier access to bond markets, large firms significantly increased their borrowing. The rest of the firms faced bottlenecks due to their reliance on a strained syndicated loan market and hurdles in switching to bond markets.
  • Large firms, which had lower cash buffers pre-crisis than smaller firms, used part of the fresh credit to raise their buffers in addition to meeting liquidity shortfalls.

 