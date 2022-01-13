BIS Board Elects François Villeroy de Galhau As New Chair

The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) yesterday elected as its new Chair, François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France. His term is for a period of three years, commencing on 12 January 2022.
Mr Villeroy de Galhau succeeds Jens Weidmann who served as Chair of the Board until the end of December 2021 when he concluded his tenure as President of the Deutsche Bundesbank.
Members of the Board of Directors expressed their sincere gratitude to Mr Weidmann for his excellent services to the Bank during his chairmanship.
The Board is responsible for determining the strategic and policy direction of the BIS, supervising its Management, and fulfilling the specific tasks given to it by the Bank's Statutes.