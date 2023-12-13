BV_Trial Banner.gif
BIS: Basel Committee Publishes Assessment Reports On The Implementation Of Its Global Standards In Mexico And Switzerland

Date 13/12/2023

  • Basel Committee finds Mexico compliant with its Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework, and largely compliant with its Liquidity Coverage Ratio.
  • Assessments find Switzerland largely compliant with the Committee's Net Stable Funding Ratio standard and large exposures framework.
  • These publications form part of the Committee's Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme.

 

Mexico's implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) standard and large exposures framework (LEX) are compliant with the global standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, according to reports published today (NSFRLEX).

In addition, a follow-up assessment finds Mexico largely compliant with the Committee's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) standard (LCR follow-up assessment). This updates the initial assessment that was published in 2015 and found Mexico's implementation of the LCR compliant (LCR).

Switzerland's implementation of the NSFR standard and LEX framework are largely compliant with the global standards set by the Committee, according to reports also published today (NSFRLEX).

The Basel Committee's assessment reports form part of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP), a series of reports on the implementation of Basel standards by member jurisdictions of the Basel Committee.

