BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

BIS: Annual Economic Report 2023

Date 20/06/2023

special chapter was pre-released on 20 June. It lays out a blueprint for the future monetary system underpinned by central bank digital currency, thus opening up a new era in the joint development of the monetary system and the economy.

 

The full Annual Economic Report, to be released on 25 June, will discuss the challenges facing central banks and the risks to financial stability during the final and most difficult phase of the fight against inflation. The Report discusses the role of fiscal and macroprudential policies and calls for monetary and fiscal policy to work in a coherent way to ensure stability in the long run.

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach