BIS: Annual Economic Report 2021

Date 23/06/2021

A chapter on CBDCs was pre-released on 23 June; the remaining chapters of the Annual Economic Report 2021 and the Annual Report 2020/21 will be released on 29 June.


BIS Annual Economic Report  |  
23 June 2021

Annual Economic Report 2021 by chapter

III. CBDCs: an opportunity for the monetary system
pdf version (2549kb)
  • Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) offer in digital form the unique advantages of central bank money: settlement finality, liquidity and integrity. They are an advanced representation of money for the digital economy.
  • Digital money should be designed with the public interest in mind. Like the latest generation of instant retail payment systems, retail CBDCs could ensure open payment platforms and a competitive level playing field that is conducive to innovation.
  • The ultimate benefits of adopting a new payment technology will depend on the competitive structure of the underlying payment system and data governance arrangements. The same technology that can encourage a virtuous circle of greater access, lower costs and better services might equally induce a vicious circle of data silos, market power and anti-competitive practices. CBDCs and open platforms are the most conducive to a virtuous circle.
  • CBDCs built on digital identification could improve cross-border payments, and limit the risks of currency substitution. Multi-CBDC arrangements could surmount the hurdles of sharing digital IDs across borders, but will require international cooperation.
 More...

 