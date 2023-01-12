BV_Trial Banner.gif
BIS: Addressing The Risks In Crypto: Laying Out The Options

Date 12/01/2023

BIS Bulletin  |  No 66  |  
12 January 2023
by  Matteo AquilinaJon Frost and Andreas Schrimpf
Key takeaways

  • The recent high-profile failures of FTX and other crypto firms have re-ignited the debate on the appropriate policy response to address the risks in crypto, including through regulation.
  • The "shadow financial" functions enabled by crypto markets share many of the vulnerabilities of traditional finance. These risks are exacerbated by specific features of crypto.
  • Authorities may consider different – not mutually exclusive – lines of action to tackle the risks in crypto. These include containment or regulation of the crypto sector or an outright ban.
  • Central banks and public authorities could also work to make TradFi more attractive. A key option is to encourage sound innovation with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

