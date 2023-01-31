BV_Trial Banner.gif
BIS: The Financial Stability Institute - 2022 In Review

Date 31/01/2023

The Financial Stability Institute (FSI) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) assists central banks and financial regulatory and supervisory authorities worldwide in strengthening their financial systems by supporting the implementation of global regulatory standards and sound supervisory practices.

 

Click here to download an overview of the Financial Stability Institute's most recent activities, covering publications, outreach events and FSI Connect, as well as special projects pursued in 2022.

