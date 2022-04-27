Bink Appoints Senior Leaders From HSBC And Visa To Its Executive Team As It Expands Into New Markets

Bink has further strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointments of Jose Jimenez Mancha as Chief Commercial Officer and Marty Kerr as Regional Head Asia Pacific.
Jose has extensive experience in the banking and payments sector, having worked for HSBC and American Express in a variety of leadership roles. His most recent project – leading a global business development transformation team to accelerate the digitalisation of the bank sets him in good stead to support Bink as they scale their banking partners.
Jose Jimenez Mancha: “I am delighted to join Bink and am exceptionally inspired by the way the business is reinventing loyalty for the future. I look forward to working with such a talented team and to expanding internationally whilst continuing to develop our strong relationships with Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group.”
Marty, who joins Bink to head up expansion into Australia, has extensive experience in leadership roles across Lloyds Bank, American Express and most recently Visa, where he was Country Manager for New Zealand & South Pacific and the Asia Pacific Regional Head for
Mike Jordan, Bink CEO: “Jose and Marty are pivotal to our plans to scale the Bink business in 2022. Their individual expertise will significantly support in accelerating our growth as we bring on our new banking partners in the UK as well as new markets like Australia. Through this we give retailers a unique, highly cost-efficient and seamless way to connect with more customers, revolutionising the loyalty market as we know it.”