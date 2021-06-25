Bike24 Holding AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Bike24 Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €15.30. The issue price was €15.00.
The listing was accompanied by Berenberg and J. P. Morgan. Berenberg acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
According to its own statements, Bike24 Holding AG is the leading e-commerce bicycle platform in continental Europe. The company is headquartered in Dresden and employs around 350 people. Last year, Bike24 achieved a sales revenue of €199.2 million.