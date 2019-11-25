big xyt Named Outstanding TCA Provider At Leaders In Trading 2019 Awards

big xyt, the independent provider of market data analytics is pleased to announce that it has been named as ‘Editors Choice – Outstanding TCA provider' at The TRADE Leaders in Trading 2019 Awards.
Robin Mess, CEO at big xyt, who collected the award with Mark Montgomery, Head of Strategy and Business Development, at a ceremony in London last week commented, “We are delighted to have received this recognition from the Editors at The TRADE and thank our clients and XYTView users for their support this year.”
John Brazier, Editor of The TRADE said, “Throughout the year we have heard a lot from the buy-side about the value of TCA to their trading processes, and big xyt was one of the names that was continuously raised in this discourse.” He added, “The TRADE editorial team were impressed with big xyt’s quality of service and high level of dedication to providing the buy-side community with tools they need to achieve best execution and deliver the best returns to clients as possible.”
big xyt solutions capture, normalise, collate, and store trade data at a granularity that has not previously been available in the market. Multiple delivery options include dashboard and API solutions which allow clients to add their own proprietary data layer, including their trade history.
Clients are able to interrogate the information in multiple ways with an automated ad-hoc reporting facility or integrate this into their own internal applications for analysis such as broker review, sales, workflow optimisation as well as compliance & best execution.
big xyt TCA is complimented by Liquidity Cockpit, the market reference for T+1 market structure analysis, providing a meaningful range of market overview metrics, users can observe changes in displayed liquidity, periodic auctions, opening and closing auctions across the entire equity and ETF trading landscape in Europe. Visible metrics include value traded, market share, spreads, effective spreads and price movement for Exchanges, MTFs, dark pools and Systematic Internalisers.