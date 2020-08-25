Best Regulatory Compliance Award Shortlists Evidology Systems

Evidology Systems, the leading second-generation RegTech company, has confirmed today that its product, QED (Quality and Evidence Driven), has been shortlisted for an award by the prestigious 2020 Data Management Insights Awards. A true second-generation solution specialising in principles-based regulations, QED was selected for the “Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance” category at this year’s awards.
Rupert Brown, founder and CTO of Evidology Systems, said: “It’s great news to be shortlisted for such an important award in a highly-competitive sector. We have made major additions to our QED platform recently, including integrating the platform with MS Office 365 and Microsoft Teams, which have proved to be particularly important during this time of increased remote working. Just to be shortlisted in this sector is very pleasing and is a recognition of the progress we have made this year.”
He continued: “Regulatory compliance can be complex and difficult to stay on top of, especially with continuously changing regulations within the current environment. At Evidology Systems we are always innovating and coming up with new ways to help organisations stay compliant.”
The unique platform allows organisations to demonstrate compliance at all times for complex regulations, including GDPR, FRTB, SMCR, ISO 27001 and PSD2. Using an industry-standard visualisation tool and the process of argumentation, QED is able to integrate the evidence trail of the required reporting data, providing clients with a consistently-structured, digital approach needed to underpin the legal defence of any claim.
Evidology Systems recently announced the integration of QED with Microsoft Teams, delivering sustained management of regulatory compliance from within the platform. Financial institutions can now track their compliance using Microsoft Teams without the risk of regulatory exposure, allowing internal regulations to be implemented in-line with the law. In April, QED became compatible with Microsoft Office 365 through 5 new add-in components, each of which can be delivered within existing MS Office 365 desktop applications, using any mainstream web browser.
The Data Management Insight Awards are currently in their 8th year and recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets. The shortlist for the awards was decided by A-team editors and an advisory board made up of leading industry figures. Winners will be decided by votes and will be announced at the beginning of December.
