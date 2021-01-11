Bermuda Stock Exchange Reports Record-Breaking Success For 2020 - Miami International Holdings Completes Acquisition Of BSX, Creating Opportunity And Promise For Bermuda’s Domestic Capital Market

Highlights:
- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) acquires 100% ownership in the Exchange
- BSX demonstrates resilience in response to COVID-19 pandemic
- Another record-setting year for ILS listings
- Exchange upholds its commitment to the continuing development of Bermuda’s domestic capital market
The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the Exchange or BSX) today released results for the year ending 31 December 2020, continuing its ongoing history of both product and technological innovation.
In making the year-end announcement, BSX President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Wojciechowski said, “It was an active and significant year for the BSX, which included its continued integration into Miami International Holdings, Inc.’s (MIH) group of securities exchanges. MIH obtained a controlling interest in the BSX in late 2019 and full ownership at the end of 2020. This acquisition will assist MIH in expanding its world-class technology, derivatives trading and regulatory expertise to address emerging markets, such as digital assets, and provide the BSX with additional support in the evolving global reinsurance risk market.”
Click here for full details.