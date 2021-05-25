Bermuda Stock Exchange Announces Appointment Of Jacintha Hughes To Position Of Chief Administration Officer

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) announced today that Jacintha Hughes has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Administration Officer of the BSX.
“It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Jacintha Hughes to the position of Chief
Administration Officer of the BSX,” said Greg Wojciechowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSX. “Jacintha has been a valued member of the BSX team since 1999 and her commitment to the continued development of the BSX has contributed directly to the Exchange’s success.”
In her new role, Hughes will be responsible for the corporate functions relating to finance, human resources and office administration of the BSX. In addition, she will support corporate integration between the BSX and MIAX.
“I am excited to be moving into this new role and thankful for the support Greg and the exchange team have provided during my career at the BSX,” said Hughes. “I look forward to contributing to the further growth and expansion of the exchange.”
Established in 1971, the BSX is a fully electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, the parent holding company of MIAX. To learn more about the BSX visit www.bsx.com.