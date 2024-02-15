benzing-partners.com: BaFin Investigates „Benzing & Partners

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the offers from “Benzing & Partners”. According to information available to BaFin , this operator is providing financial and investment services on website benzing-partners.com without the required authorisation. The operator doesn’t hold any license with BaFin .

Anyone conducting banking business and providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether particular companies have been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).