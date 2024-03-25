Beeks Group Secures SOC 2 Compliance: Elevating Trust And Security For Financial Markets Infrastructure

Beeks Group, specialising in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and ultra-low latency networks tailored for high-frequency trading in capital markets and financial services, proudly announces the achievement of SOC 2 compliance for its innovative Proximity Cloud and Exchange Cloud products, reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure and reliable infrastructure solutions tailored for the financial services sector.

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) compliance, a widely respected and recognised standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), demonstrates Beeks's operational excellence and adherence to rigorous safeguards for security of customer data. This framework requires stringent controls to protect and secure data against unauthorised access and threats, offering Beeks’ clients confidence in the infrastructure’s robust security measures.

Oscar Neill, CISO at Beeks, emphasised the importance of this accomplishment by stating, "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reflects our dedication to not only meet but exceed the security expectations of our clients. In the dynamic landscape of financial markets, where the security of data is paramount, this achievement assures our clients that their infrastructure is built on the most secure and reliable foundations."

This accomplishment propels Beeks to the forefront of financial technology infrastructure providers, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner capable of meeting the specific and evolving needs of the fast-paced financial services sector. Clients leveraging Beeks’ SOC 2 compliant services can operate with enhanced assurance, knowing their core business functions are supported by a secure and compliant infrastructure.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks, underscored the strategic importance of SOC 2 compliance, “For our clients, SOC 2 is not just a badge. It’s a fundamental requirement. Whether it’s a bank processing high volumes of transactions securely, or a trading platform requiring the absolute integrity of its trading systems, SOC 2 compliance assures them that Beeks stands at the forefront of operational excellence.”

Beeks's achievement of SOC 2 compliance is a testament to Beeks's dedication to security and operational excellence, enabling clients across the financial spectrum to conduct their core business with enhanced confidence in their operational infrastructure. Committed to continuous improvement and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Beeks aims to exceed industry standards, ensuring clients remain competitive and secure in the dynamic financial markets landscape.

For more information about Beeks Group and its SOC 2 compliant services, please visit beeksgroup.com