Beeks Group And IPC To Power Customer Private Cloud Deployments For The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) - The Collaboration Brings World-Class IaaS Solutions To Africa’s Largest Financial Market

Beeks Group, a leading managed cloud computing and analytics provider for the global financial markets and IPC Systems, a leading provider of electronic trading solutions, today announced the deployment of an advanced managed infrastructure as a services (IaaS) solution for the JSE. JSE, the largest stock exchange in Africa, can now offer, direct to their own customers, an in colocation branded experience.

“The launch of Colo 2.0 will further entrench our position as a centre of innovation for financial markets on the African continent. We will provide our clients with leading-edge innovative hosting and connectivity solutions for their colocation needs. This collaboration with two global market leaders is paramount to fostering innovation at the JSE,” says Langa Manqele, Head of Equities and Equity Derivatives at Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The collaboration between Beeks and IPC provides the financial markets with one of the industry’s foremost private and hybrid computing infrastructure offerings, with global availability at premier colocation facilities. Together, they are delivering end-to-end market solutions that syndicate market data and trade lifecycle services with a powerful, purpose-built trading infrastructure in key global markets. The joint solution will enable customer deployments within JSE’s own data centres. JSE’s clients will be able to utilise all the capabilities of Beeks Exchange Cloud and IPC, including on-demand cloud and analytics capabilities.

“Africa is fast emerging as an influential global player and this is a huge opportunity for Beeks, IPC and the JSE to help drive capital markets innovation and development in Africa. By reducing CapEx spend and operational barriers to entry, our flexible solution allows the JSE to offer a branded cloud service in their own facility, and control that infrastructure easily at scale, turning a cost centre into a profit centre. Beeks Exchange Cloud derived from an identified demand from global exchanges for a secure muti-client private cloud environment and we are delighted to share that vision with the JSE and look forward to establishing a long-term and successful relationship”. Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks Group.

“This is a major development for IPC and the South African marketplace. The customer reception so far has been tremendous. By leveraging our solution, JSE’s clients can reduce time to market, decrease capital expenditure and ease their dependency on working with multiple vendors. As a continent experiencing rapid transformation and one of the fastest expanding economic regions globally, the role of Africa’s capital markets for economic development has never been more critical. IPC is excited to facilitate that potential with JSE and we look forward to sharing our expertise within the 40+ economies of the region”. Matt Pilkington, Business Development Manager at IPC Systems.

The innovative service empowers the exchange to directly mitigate the often-costly challenges faced by clients, such as monitoring, hosting, maintenance, and time to market concerns. Taking advantage of the benefits of a managed service provider and the infrastructure-as-a-service model, JSE can now offer additional capabilities and further choice to their client base.