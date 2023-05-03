BDSwiss Announces Addition Of Hassan Ibrahim As New MENA Head Of Business Development

The quickly expanding, global online trading firm BDSwiss is pleased to announce the appointment of Hassan Ibrahim as the brokerages new Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Head of Business Development. With over a decade's worth of finance industry experience, Hassan will play a key role in expanding BDSwiss' operations in the Middle East and North Africa region.

As the MENA Head of Business Development, Ibrahim will be reporting directly to the firms MENA CEO Daniel Takieddine and will be responsible for developing and strengthening relationships with clients and partners in the GCC and across the Middle East as well as creating and executing strategic plans to grow the business. He brings a wealth of expertise in sales and business development, having previously held senior positions in global financial firms. He has also worked with the British Red Cross and works as a volunteer as an Arabic Interpreter.

"We are thrilled to have Hassan join our team," said BDSwiss' MENA CEO Daniel Takieddine. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the finance industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our MENA expansion plans. We are confident that he will contribute greatly to the growth and success of our company. His collaboration with other teams within the company, such as marketing and product development, will ensure even smoother alignment on our business goals and strategies. He has a diverse background working in business development but also compliance, with government bodies and working on humanitarian projects which will support us in our future growth plans."

Hassan Ibrahim, the new MENA Head of Business Development for BDSwiss commented: "I am excited to be joining BDSwiss and look forward to working with the team to drive growth and deliver exceptional service to our traders and partners. I’m also looking forward to building and maintaining relationships with traders, partners, and other stakeholders in the industry to continue strengthening our ties in the industry. The MENA region presents immense opportunities, and I am confident that with BDSwiss’ already strong brand and expertise, we will continue to thrive in the region."

With Ibrahim’s appointment to the team that focuses on the Middle East, BDSwiss reinforces its commitment to providing outstanding financial services to clients in the MENA region. BDSwiss is quickly growing and expanding the team - they recently hired Mazen Salhab who joined the brokerage as their new Chief Market Strategist for the Middle East and North Africa region.