BCS GM’s Vladimir Tikhomirov Ranked #3 In Latest FocusEconomics Analyst Awards

BCS Global Markets’ Chief Economist, Dr Vladimir Tikhomirov, has been ranked 2019’s third most accurate forecaster in the FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards, for both inflation and FX rate predictions.
The FocusEconomics awards recognise the top economic forecasters across 89 countries worldwide. To identify leading forecasters, FocusEconomics assesses the accuracy of the forecasts submitted by over 350 institutions over the course of 22 months. BCS is ranked alongside some of the world’s most renowned international banks and economic research firms.
Vladimir’s achievement not only cements both his and BCS’s reputation as go-to international providers of leading economic forecasting and advice, but also recognises the breadth and depth of our analysts’ expertise.
During his 6 years at BCS GM, Vladimir Tikhomirov has driven the expansion of the firm’s research division and has been instrumental in developing leading research products our clients have come to rely on, particularly in testing times such as these.
Head of Research, BCS Global Markers Kirill Chuyko said: “I would like to personally congratulate Vladimir on this outstanding achievement – to be considered the third most accurate inflation and FX rate forecaster by an internationally recognised consensus is no mean feat. This accolade not only demonstrates Vladimir’s own expertise and dedication but also recognises BCS GM’s cohort of 19 award-winning and market-leading analysts.
“It is great to see BCS represented amongst some of the biggest global names in our industry, and only re-affirms our commitment to providing accurate and detailed insights to our clients, now more so than ever.”