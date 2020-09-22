BCS GM Hires New Global Head Of Equities From Citigroup

BCS Global Markets (BCS GM) has announced the appointment of new Global Head of Equities, Alexei Bolshakov.
Mr Bolshakov will be based in Moscow and will report directly Co-CEO, Maksim Safonov. He will be responsible for managing the firm’s international equity team across all entities, and for growing BCS GM’s equity business across all markets.
Mr Bolshakov has more than 13 years of experience working across equity capital markets. He joins BCS GM after nine years with Citigroup, where his most recent role was Head of Russia Equities. Prior to Citigroup, Mr Bolshakov spent three years at Deutsche Bank as Director of Equity Sales and Sales Trading, working with top tier international investment funds operating in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.
Mr Bolshakov also spent a year in the role of Deputy CEO and Head of Sales for DWS Investments, part of Deutsche Bank Group.
Co-CEO at BCS GM Maksim Safonov said:
“Alexei has a proven track record in the international equity arena, and we are certain that the wealth of experience and knowledge he has accrued throughout his successful career will prove invaluable to BCS GM and its standing as Russia’s largest independent broker. Having worked across multiple jurisdictions, Alexei’s understanding of specific markets will be invaluable in bolstering BCS GM’s cross-border solutions and services for our clients.”
BCS Global Markets is one of the biggest and most diversified brokers in the Russian market. It provides brokerage, prime brokerage and investment banking and corporate banking services to institutions, corporates, and high-net worth individuals. It is unparalleled as a specialist provision of liquidity in Russian instruments and for over two years it has maintained its dominant trading position on the Moscow Exchange, capturing more than 25% of market share in Equities, Derivatives and FX.
Investors benefit from BCS’ unrivalled research expertise, with a team of equity and fixed- income analysts that cover the vast majority of Russian public companies as well as a rapidly expanding international focus.