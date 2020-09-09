BCS Global Markets UK Provides US$50million Financing For SUEK

BCS Primebrokerage Limited, the London brokerage service provider of BCS Global Markets (BCS), has joined a syndicate of international banks as creditor in the up to US$800million Pre-Export Finance Facility of SUEK LTD, Russia’s leading energy and coal company.
BCS is behind $50million of the total up to $800million of the current financing round, which will contribute towards SUEK LTD business development and sustainability agenda. BCS’s $50million component of the transaction was spearheaded by BCS’s Corporate Banking division and co-CEO Aleksey Gonus.
As one of the world’s largest suppliers of coal energy, part of SUEK LTD mission is to overcome energy poverty and stimulate economic development, whilst ensuring coal mining is conducted in a compliant and sustainable way.
In its role as creditor, BCS has utilised its unique blend of knowledge of both Russian and international markets, drawing on its network and market expertise of leading energy analysts, to inform and advise SUEK LTD on this latest round of fundraising.
Aleksey Gonus, co-CEO of BCS Global Markets commented: "Corporate Banking is a key and growing strength at BCS, and this deal is testament to our ability to take advantage of our local Russia market and energy sector expertise, and, our international network and footprint in completing this deal via our regulated UK Primebrokerage operations. We are delighted to support SUEK LTD with their global development and expansion plans and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration.”
As a leading driver of change in the coal industry, SUEK LTD sustainability initiatives are transforming the sector into a more sustainable, safe, responsible, and efficient energy supply. The company’s sustainability principles are is aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the principles of the UN Global Compact, the provisions of the Social Charter of Russian Business, and the international standards ISO 26000 and GRI.