BCS Global Markets Launches New Research Series In Collaboration With ICEF

BCS Global Markets is pleased to announce a unique collaboration with the International College of Economics and Finance (ICEF) and the launch of a new research series. The initial report topics are ‘Unsecured lending regulation and financial literacy in Russia’ and ‘Revolution in the metallurgical industry on increasing significance of scrap usage’.
The BCS GM-ICEF collaboration, effected through the EMCR platform, offers benefits and opportunities, including:
- Mutually beneficial interaction and sharing amongst senior analysts of a leading Russia research team and university-level students (Bachelor, Masters)
- Joint-creation of sell-side research – from idea development, data collection and analysis, to writing
- Wide distribution of joint research to a large base of investors and funds, both in Russia and globally
- Recognition for publication of unique, high quality research analysis on key themes
Kirill Chuyko, Head of Research, BCS GM Research Department:
“This collaboration with university level students will not only help us offer high quality product to our clients, but is also our way to give back to the community by helping university students get relevant professional experience and learn from the best research practices. Moreover, the collaboration is consistent with BCS GM’s strategy to actively look to bring young talent into the firm. We are grateful to our colleagues at the ICEF (from which I also had the honor to graduate) for this cooperation, which we are ready to nurture going forward, given the wide range of topics for research and students’ willingness to participate.”
Oleg Zamkov, ICEF Deputy Director, Academic Head of Bachelor’s Program, HSE and University of London Double Degree Program in Economics:
“For ICEF students, cooperation with BCS GM investment research professionals provides an excellent opportunity to try their hand at a real applied research project and gather feedback from the investment community."
Maksim Nikitin, ICEF Deputy Director, Head of the Masters Degree Program in Financial Economics:
“For ICEF Master's graduates, the cooperation with BCS GM provides a unique opportunity and marks an important step at the start of their careers”.