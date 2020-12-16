BCS Global Markets Appoints New Deputy Head Of Research, Fixed Income

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”), the investment banking services division of Russia’s largest independent broker, has today announced the appointment of Kiti Pantskhava as the firm’s new Deputy Head of Research, Fixed Income. Kiti will be based in London.
Kiti joins BCS GM’s award-winning research team from emerging market investment analytics specialists Tellimer (formerly Exotix) where she spent two and a half years as a senior credit analyst. Kiti has also held fixed income analyst positions at a number of leading international and Russian institutions, including Nomura, VTB Capital and Gazprombank AM
With almost 20 years’ experience in research, Kiti has extensive expertise across several industries – oil and gas, and metals and mining sectors, in particular. At BCS GM, Kiti will be co-leading a team responsible for fixed income strategy in Russia and other emerging markets. Kiti will also oversee further development of the firm’s fixed income research offering and will assist the senior team in expanding BCS GM’s existing strong client base by drawing on her extensive network to develop new partnerships.
Kirill Chuyko, Head of Research, said: “As Russia’s leading private independent investment bank, we at BCS GM strive to provide timely, intuitive, and accurate insights that help our clients make sense of the ever-changing global financial environment. Our research team brings together decades of experience from across the international financial services industry, and we’re excited to welcome Kiti into our diverse cohort of 19 globally recognised analysts and strategists. Kiti’s experience and understanding of the specific financial market environment in both Moscow and London will be invaluable in strengthening BCS GM’s cross-border solutions and services that help existing and future clients uncover the opportunities arising from this challenging and unprecedented period for markets.”