BCS Global Markets Appoints Julien Mareschal As Chief Risk Officer Of Its UK entity, BCS Prime Brokerage Ltd (BCS UK)

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”), the investment banking services division of Russia’s largest independent broker, has appointed Julien Mareschal as a new Chief Risk Officer at BCS UK.
Based in London, Julien’s primary role is to further develop and lead a robust and comprehensive risk management framework for the firm’s operations. He will also oversee risk management across multiple business lines and across BCS GM’s entire suite of investment banking solutions. Julien will report to BCS GM co-CEO Maxim Safonov, and Marina Atavadzhieva, Global Head of Risk, BCS GM.
Julien has over 20 years’ experience in financial risk management. Most recently he was Head of Risk Management London for Mediobanca where he was responsible for the risk management of the firm’s London capital market activities and alternative asset management. In this role, he developed and implemented the Group’s risk frameworks and policies, including structured transaction, securitizations, arbitrage derivatives pricing of illiquid instruments, and collateral policy.
Prior to this, Julien spent four years at the BNP-Paribas in London as a Senior Risk Manager in the Transaction and Securitisation team, responsible for new transactions, securitization credit and market risk framework. Previously he was Head of Structured Credit Trading at Heritage Capital UK LTD, where he spearheaded the development of structured credit brokerage. Julien also previously held the position of Head of ABS, MBS, CMBS and CLO Trading at Commerzbank London.
Maksim Safonov, co-CEO at BCS Global Markets, commented:
“Risk management is fundamental to BCS GM’s culture of accountability and transparency, and we are pleased to welcome someone of Julien’s proven ability and experience to our growing international business.
“We believe that Julien’s expertise and track record in building and overseeing world-class risk management systems and infrastructure, coupled with his extensive knowledge of our industry, will be a vital cog in helping to take BCS GM to the next level in our growth trajectory.”
BCS maintains a dominant trading position on the Moscow Exchange, with more than 25% of the market share in Equities, Derivatives and FX.