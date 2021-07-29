BCS Global Markets Appoints Inna Kryachko As HR Director

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”) – the investment banking services provider of Russia’s largest independent broker – has announced the appointment of Inna Kryachko as their new HR Director, based at BCS GM’s Moscow headquarters.
As the Director of HR, Ms. Kryachko will be responsible for the development of the motivation system and HR automation projects in all the regions where BCS GM is active.
Ms. Kryachko brings to BCS GM over 20 years’ experience working in the HR departments of major Russian and international companies and over 18 years’ experience holding managerial positions. Before joining BCS GM, she spent two years as Deputy HR Director at Rosgeology, where she oversaw compensations, benefits, and organisational development.
Prior to this, between 2016 and 2018, Ms. Kryachko headed the Compensation, Benefits, and Organisational Structure Department at VEB and from2014 to 2015, she was responsible for the motivation system and organisational development at Summa. Between 2006 and 2014, Ms. Kryachko worked for Troika Dialog where she led the Compensation, Benefits, and HR Administration Department before being appointed HR Director and overseeing the group’s integration into Sberbank.
“We are excited about a professional of Ms. Kryachko’s calibre joining our team. We are confident that her expertise and extensive experience with such large financial companies as VEB, Sberbank, and Troika Dialog will help BCS Global Markets increase the efficiency of HR processes and strengthen our company’s brand as an employer,” say co-CEOs of BCS Global Markets Maxim Safonov and Aleksey Gonus.