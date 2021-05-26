BCS Global Markets Appoints Evgeny Pavlovsky As Head Of Business Management & Development

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”), the investment banking services division of Russia’s largest independent broker, has today announced the appointment of Evgeny Pavlovsky as their new Head of Business Management & Development department.
Evgeny Pavlovsky will lead business management, business analysis and cross-functional projects across all BCS Global Markets’ branches, as well as performance reviews of all desks.
Evgeny brings to BCS GM 20 years of experience in finance and consulting. Before joining BCS GM, Evgeny was Global Head of Equities Business Management at VTB Group. In 2011–2018, he ran CIB Business management function at the European subsidiaries of VTB Bank in Vienna. Prior to this, Evgeny oversaw HNWI product management at Aton, and in 2007–2010, he was Senior Project Manager in Business Technologies team of Renaissance Capital. He began his career in finance at Russian Standard Bank after 5 years in a German consulting company. Evgeny has a degree from the Faculty of International Economic Relations of Belarusian State Economic University, and in 2018, he received an MBA in Finance from WU Executive Academy in Austria.
“In light of BCS Global Markets’ complex organizational structure and broad geography, efficient business management is becoming increasingly critical to building a well-functioning portfolio of projects and initiatives, as well as to coordinating shared efforts by different units. I am positive that Evgeny’s expertise will help us improve synergy between different teams and, as a result, boost overall business performance,” said Vadim Kotov, BCS Global Markets’ COO.