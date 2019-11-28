Basel Committee Publishes Consultation Paper On Revisions To The Credit Valuation Adjustment Risk Framework

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has today published a consultative document on revisions to the credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk framework. It seeks the views of stakeholders on a set of limited adjustments to the CVA risk framework published in December 2017.
CVA risk is the exposure to changes in counterparty credit spreads and other market risk factors. It is typically incurred by banks that undertake derivative or securities financing transactions, which run the risk of mark-to-market losses if the creditworthiness of the counterparties deteriorates. CVA risk is complementary to the risk of a counterparty's default, which is known as counterparty credit risk.
The first set of proposed revisions aims to align the CVA framework with the final market risk framework, which was published in January 2019 and replaced the version issued in January 2016. As the current calibration of the CVA risk framework is based largely on the January 2016 market risk standard, the Committee proposes to reflect the corresponding market risk revisions from January 2019 in the CVA risk framework.
The Committee is also considering adjusting the scope of portfolios subject to CVA risk capital requirements and also seeks feedback on a possible calibration adjustment of the overall capital requirements calculated under the CVA standardised and basic approaches.
The required implementation date of the revised CVA risk framework continues to be 1 January 2022.
The Committee welcomes comments on the consultative document. Comments should be uploaded here by Tuesday 25 February 2020. All comments will be published on the website of the Bank for International Settlements unless a respondent specifically requests confidential treatment.