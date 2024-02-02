bankwiz.io: BaFin Warns Consumers About The Company Bankwiz

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about the company Bankwiz and the services it is offering. BaFin suspects the unknown operators of the website bankwiz.io of offering consumers financial and investment services without the required authorisation.

Anyone providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin ’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).