Bank Of Russia: Trading On Moscow Exchange On 24 March

The Bank of Russia has decided to hold trading in 33 shares* included in the Moscow Exchange Russia Index (IMOEX) on the Moscow Exchange on 24 March 2022 from 9:50 to 14:00 Moscow time. There will be a ban on short selling of the said securities.
Contracts on the Moscow Exchange Russia Index and individual shares included therein will be traded in the Derivatives Market as normal from 10:00 to 14:00 Moscow time.
Other instruments will be traded on the Moscow Exchange according to the schedule set for 23 March 2022.
The trading schedule of the Moscow Exchange for the following days will be published on the Bank of Russia website later.
* The list of shares:
AFKS
AFLT
ALRS
CBOM
CHMF
DSKY
ENPG
FEES
GAZP
GMKN
HYDR
IRAO
LKOH
MAGN
MGNT
MOEX
MTSS
NLMK
NVTK
PHOR
PIKK
PLZL
ROSN
RTKM
RUAL
SBER
SBERP
SNGS
SNGSP
TATN
TATNP
TRNFP
VTBR