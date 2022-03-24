 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Bank Of Russia: Trading On Moscow Exchange On 24 March

Date 24/03/2022

The Bank of Russia has decided to hold trading in 33 shares* included in the Moscow Exchange Russia Index (IMOEX) on the Moscow Exchange on 24 March 2022 from 9:50 to 14:00 Moscow time. There will be a ban on short selling of the said securities.

 

Contracts on the Moscow Exchange Russia Index and individual shares included therein will be traded in the Derivatives Market as normal from 10:00 to 14:00 Moscow time.

Other instruments will be traded on the Moscow Exchange according to the schedule set for 23 March 2022.

The trading schedule of the Moscow Exchange for the following days will be published on the Bank of Russia website later.

* The list of shares:

AFKS

AFLT

ALRS

CBOM

CHMF

DSKY

ENPG

FEES

GAZP

GMKN

HYDR

IRAO

LKOH

MAGN

MGNT

MOEX

MTSS

NLMK

NVTK

PHOR

PIKK

PLZL

ROSN

RTKM

RUAL

SBER

SBERP

SNGS

SNGSP

TATN

TATNP

TRNFP

VTBR