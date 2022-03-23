Bank Of Russia: Trading On Moscow Exchange n 23 March

The Bank of Russia has decided to hold trading in federal government bonds on the Moscow Exchange in the stock market on 23 March 2022 in the main trading mode from 9:50 to 18:50 Moscow time (9:50 — 10:00 Moscow time, an opening auction; 10:00 — 18:40 Moscow time, the main trading session; 18:40 — 18:50 Moscow time, a closing auction) as well as from 9:30 to 19:00 Moscow time, in the mode of negotiated trades/ traded deals with the CCP. In addition, futures on the OFZ basket and the Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) will be traded.
Other instruments will be traded on the Moscow Exchange according to the schedule set for 22 March 2022.
The trading schedule of the Moscow Exchange for the following days will be published on the Bank of Russia website later.