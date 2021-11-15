 Skip to main Content
Bank Of Queensland Continues Technology Modernisation With Move To Cloud-Based Debit Card Management From Fiserv - Bank Can Respond Quickly To Customer Expectations In The Rapidly Changing Payments Space

Date 15/11/2021

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is bringing an enhanced set of capabilities to debit card holders as part of the bank’s comprehensive new digital offering. With the migration of its debit cards to the FirstVision® platform from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, the bank can offer in-demand functionality including the ability for customers to add cards to their digital wallets and pay using wearables. Because FirstVision is a cloud-based managed services solution, the bank is also positioned to rapidly add new services and scale, which is essential in today’s ever-changing payments environment.

 

 

 

FirstVision facilitates card issuing and processing with fully integrated adjacent services that span the issuing lifecycle, assisting the bank to digitally enable its debit cards and enhance the customer experience.

With this new technology, the bank can streamline card issuance and management for both physical and digital cards. BOQ customers will benefit from an enhanced digital experience and access to innovative technology that allows them to manage their spending and tailor preferences to suit their individual needs.

“Customers want simple, instant, and reliable payments capabilities, which is why we’ve partnered with Fiserv to deliver a tailored and sophisticated product through a simple service model,” said  Sophie Tilden, BOQ General Manager Everyday Banking and Deposits. “We’re really pleased with what we’ve been able to achieve together by improving and enhancing the debit card payments experience for our customers with new technology.”

For financial institutions and fintechs looking for fast, scalable and innovative technology and operational support as they grow, FirstVision from Fiserv offers a scalable model. The Fiserv managed service model allows BOQ to focus on creating and delivering exceptional customer experiences while trusting Fiserv to run the IT platform.

By leveraging open APIs for quicker application development and integration, and with service-based architecture that maximizes easy roll out of new products and services, the solution allows organizations like BOQ to take on future innovation a speed to deliver the experiences their customers expect now and into the future.

“Digital transformation is an ongoing process driven by customer expectations and emerging technology,” said  Kees Kwakernaak, General Manager of Fiserv in Australia and New Zealand. “With this move to cloud-based debit card management, Bank of Queensland is positioned to meet the needs of the current market and adapt quickly to meet changing demands in the rapidly evolving payments space.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life.