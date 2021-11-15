Bank Of Queensland Continues Technology Modernisation With Move To Cloud-Based Debit Card Management From Fiserv - Bank Can Respond Quickly To Customer Expectations In The Rapidly Changing Payments Space

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is bringing an enhanced set of capabilities to debit card holders as part of the bank’s comprehensive new digital offering. With the migration of its debit cards to the FirstVision® platform from
FirstVision facilitates card issuing and processing with fully integrated adjacent services that span the issuing lifecycle, assisting the bank to digitally enable its debit cards and enhance the customer experience.
With this new technology, the bank can streamline card issuance and management for both physical and digital cards. BOQ customers will benefit from an enhanced digital experience and access to innovative technology that allows them to manage their spending and tailor preferences to suit their individual needs.
“Customers want simple, instant, and reliable payments capabilities, which is why we’ve partnered with
For financial institutions and fintechs looking for fast, scalable and innovative technology and operational support as they grow, FirstVision from
By leveraging open APIs for quicker application development and integration, and with service-based architecture that maximizes easy roll out of new products and services, the solution allows organizations like BOQ to take on future innovation a speed to deliver the experiences their customers expect now and into the future.
“Digital transformation is an ongoing process driven by customer expectations and emerging technology,” said
In a world moving faster than ever before,