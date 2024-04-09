Bank Of England: Summary Minutes Of Sub-Group And Task Force Meetings – March 2024

The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates, which is comprised of a diverse set of market participants, is working to assist in finalising the transition away from LIBOR.

Minutes

Introduction

Following the cessation of most LIBOR settings at the end of 2021, the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates (the “Working Group”) concluded at its January meeting that it had met its objective to “catalyse a broad-based transition to SONIA across sterling derivative, loan and bond markets”.

Following this meeting, the Working Group confirmed that all Sub-Groups and Task Forces – except for the Bond Market Sub-Group, Loan Enablers Task Force and Communications and Outreach Sub-Group – would close as the Working Group moves into 2022 in a new form, with new objectives, and with continued support from the Bank of England and FCA.

The new overall objective is to assist in finalising the transition away from LIBOR, via:

Supporting the continued active transition of legacy contracts from synthetic sterling LIBOR to SONIA, and Considering any implications of non-sterling LIBOR transition in UK markets.

To aid transparency in its new form, the Working Group will publish summaries of the meetings of its Sub-Groups and Task Forces. Please see below for summaries of recent meetings.