Bank Of England: Results Of The Semi-Annual FX Turnover Surveys In October 2021

In October 2021, 27 financial institutions active in the UK foreign exchange market participated in the semi-annual turnover survey for the Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC). The survey results are summarised below; more detailed tables, including a market share report, for the October 2021 reporting period are available separately. The main findings of the survey are: Tables 1 to 4 below provide various summaries of the average daily data for October 2021, with comparisons to April 2021. See a more detailed set of results tables for October 2021. See a market share table showing market share information by currency pair, product and counterparty type. Similar semi-annual surveys were also conducted in October 2021 by the New York Foreign Exchange Committee, the Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee, the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market Committee, the Canadian Foreign Exchange CommitteeOpens in a new window , the Australian Foreign Exchange Committee, and the Hong Kong Treasury Markets Association. See reporting guidelines issued to participating financial institutions See Goodacre, H and Razak, E (2019), ‘The foreign exchange and over-the-counter interest rate derivatives market in the United Kingdom’, Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin, 2019 Q4. Due to improvements in some participants reporting procedures, revisions have been made to previous data.
Notes for editors
In October 2021, 27 financial institutions active in the UK foreign exchange market participated in the semi-annual turnover survey for the Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC). The survey results are summarised below; more detailed tables, including a market share report, for the October 2021 reporting period are available separately.
The main findings of the survey are:
Tables 1 to 4 below provide various summaries of the average daily data for October 2021, with comparisons to April 2021. See a more detailed set of results tables for October 2021.
See a market share table showing market share information by currency pair, product and counterparty type.
Similar semi-annual surveys were also conducted in October 2021 by the New York Foreign Exchange Committee, the Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee, the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market Committee, the Canadian Foreign Exchange CommitteeOpens in a new window , the Australian Foreign Exchange Committee, and the Hong Kong Treasury Markets Association.
See reporting guidelines issued to participating financial institutions
See Goodacre, H and Razak, E (2019), ‘The foreign exchange and over-the-counter interest rate derivatives market in the United Kingdom’, Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin, 2019 Q4.
Due to improvements in some participants reporting procedures, revisions have been made to previous data.