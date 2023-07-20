Bank Of England: Minutes Of The Meeting Of The Court Of Directors Held On 25 May 2023

1. Enforcement Decision Making Committee (EDMC) – Report to Court

(Sir William Blair, Duncan Cromarty and Heena Rabadia)

The Chair welcomed Sir William Blair, the Chair of the EDMC, to the meeting.

Court reflected on the cases of the EDMC and how the Committee operates.

It was observed that a small number of cases are referred to EDMC. Court noted that this could be explained by the balance between ex ante supervision and ex post enforcement of prudential matters in the UK’s regulatory framework.

Due to the relatively small number of cases, Sir William Blair noted the value of quarterly meetings, information sharing and succession planning. It was considered important for members of the EDMC to continue to serve on the Financial Conduct Authority’s Regulatory Decisions Committee, where possible to build and maintain experience, given the higher volume of cases at that Committee.

Court discussed the timeline for EDMC determinations. It was noted that as the EDMC’s deliberations were – to date - with regards to individuals and prohibitions, complex in nature. The EDMC noted that it would reflect on how determinations could be expedited while remaining fair to those making representations.

Court approved the EDMC Annual Statement to Court, due to be published alongside the PRA Annual Report.