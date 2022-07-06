Bank Of England - Minutes Of The CBDC Technology Forum - June 2022: Fifth Meeting Of The CBDC Technology Forum

Date of meeting: 9 June 2022

Item 3: Offline functionality with CBDC

A Forum Member presented a view on why offline functionality should be a key feature of CBDC. The presentation exposed why offline settlement finality was important in a world where physical cash usage is diminishing. The presenter noted that offline settlement finality offered benefits in terms of availability, throughput and operational infrastructure costs, where existing real time (online) settlement systems encountered the biggest challenges. The presentation also mentioned that, without offline finality, any CBDC system would be difficult to differentiate from any other real time payment system. The presenter also mentioned drawbacks of offline systems, including the higher risk of counterfeiting and double spending due to added technical complexity.

Some Members challenged the need for instant offline finality, noting that card payments already provide users with limited offline functionality that might be sufficient. Others noted that offline payments for card networks were not real time, thus lacking instant settlement. It was also observed that offline CBDC functionality raised questions about liability for loss.

In terms of design, the presenter noted that an offline system would require cryptographically verifiable provenance and some form of secure hardware for cryptographic key storage and operation protection. This could present a number of challenges, the presenter spoke of a requirement for a certification path that verifies signature (with keys embedded in device). This would potentially require truncating token provenance (subject to an agreed threshold for consecutive offline payments) due to limited device storage on certain payment form factors. The Forum also discussed the number of permitted offline hops. Members noted they have discussed the risks of using secure hardware for offline transactions in past meetings, citing potential disadvantages of offline functionality such as requiring a trusted third party and restraining users’ behaviour on their devices.

One Member mentioned the need for a mechanism that records offline payments, for refunding legitimate payees of double spend activity where the duplicated tokens are detected and revoked from the system.

The presentation briefly touched on the time that would potentially be required to develop and launch offline functionality in a CBDC system. The group discussed whether offline capability should be regarded a day one requirement for CBDC, with mixed views.