Bank Of England: Minutes Of The CBDC Technology Forum - February 2024

Date of meeting: 8 February 2024

The Chair noted the agenda for the meeting would comprise presentations from two of the four subgroups that have been temporarily established to help explore the design options for the digital pound architecture. The Chair then invited members of Subgroups 2 and 3 to present the progress of their work to date.

Item 2: Subgroup 2’s presentation

Members of Subgroup 2, tasked with exploring the models of interaction between PIPs, presented their findings. They explored three models of interaction between PIPs then defined use cases to assess against those models. The following models of interaction were explored:

Model one was a centralised model in which PIPs could interact with each other through the core digital pound system operated by the Bank of England (the Bank).

Model two was a centralised model where PIPs could interact with each other through a third-party operator. This third-party operator could also facilitate PIPs’ interactions with the core systems operated by the Bank.

Model three was a decentralised model in which PIPs could interact with each other directly.

They explored a range of use cases, from basic payment initiation to interoperability with different forms of money. They also made some preliminary assumptions to guide their assessment of the use cases, such as assuming the digital pound would be account based and that PIPs would be responsible for strong customer authentication.

They noted that their research did not reveal significant differences among the three models in terms of complexity of transactions, processing steps and the number of calls between parties, but further work would be needed to assess this practically. They explained, however, that model three would provide additional privacy assurances since all non-core data could pass directly between PIPs without reference to a third party or the Bank.

They explained that a key difference between the centralised approach of models one and two, and the decentralised approach of model three, was that the former could support standardisation across the network. The decentralised approach, however, would rely on PIPs to enforce standards.

Members of Subgroup 2 also presented their preliminary assessment on messaging standards. They explained that whereas ISO20022 standard provided a useful taxonomy and data dictionary, there were no specific ISO messages that, in their opinion, would be perfect for the digital pound. They highlighted complexities around ISO22002 noting that, since it was Extensible Markup Language (XML) based, it would be challenging to implement for the digital pound application programming interfaces (APIs). Their emerging thinking indicated that there were likely no messaging standards that could be adopted without modification for the digital pound.

They noted that a key area for their future exploration was key management and determining which parties should sign different messages and which parties would be able to check those signatures. They also expected to explore how the different models of interactions could operate in parallel and how a token-based assumption would affect their use cases.