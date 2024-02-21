Bank Of England: Court Minutes From 2021 That Were Previously Redacted

The Bank's Court of Directors acts as a unitary board, setting the organisation's strategy and budget and taking key decisions on resourcing and appointments. Required to meet a minimum seven times per year, it has five executive members from the Bank and up to nine non-executive members.

Since April 2013 Court has been required by Paragraph 12 of Schedule 1 of the Bank of England Act to publish minutes of its meetings. The Act also provides that Court may withhold information from publication where this would in its opinion be against the public interest. Material has been withheld from publication under this provision and, absent further action by the Court, would not enter the public domain until normal archive release after 20 years. However at its meeting in December 2015, Court adopted a process for keeping past redactions under review. At its meeting in December 2023 Court decided that a number of items withheld in 2021 should no longer be withheld and these are reproduced below, with context where necessary. A further review, of items redacted in 2022, will be undertaken December 2024.

Text in bold has already been published.