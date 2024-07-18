Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Bank Of England: CHAPS Payments Issue

Date 18/07/2024

A global payments issue is affecting the Bank's CHAPS service and delaying some high value and time-sensitive payments, including some house purchases.

We are mindful of the impact this is likely to have and are working closely with a third party supplier, industry and other authorities to resolve the issue as promptly as possible.

If you are concerned about a CHAPS payment you plan to make or receive today, please contact your bank, or other payment service provider.

Retail payment systems are unaffected so people and businesses can continue to use cash points, card payments and bank transfers as normal.

