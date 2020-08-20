Bank Of England: Changes To The Provision Of US Dollar Repo Operations From September 2020 - Market Notice 20 August 2020

The Bank of England, in co-ordination with other central banks, has decided to reduce the frequency of 7-day maturity operations which provide liquidity via the standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.
In line with this, the frequency of 7-day US dollar repo operations will be reduced from three times per week to one per week commencing 1 September 2020. Operations will run on Wednesdays.
The weekly 84-day US dollar repo operations will continue to run unchanged on Wednesdays.
The Bank and other central banks stand ready to adjust the provision of US dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions.
The indicative schedule of all the Bank’s market operations can be found on our information for participants page.
Other than as amended by this Market Notice, the terms contained within the Consolidated Market Notice for US dollar repo operations dated 16 March 2020, will apply to these operations. US dollar repo operations are also subject to the Sterling Monetary Framework Documentation, as supplemented and amended by the Supplementary Terms for USD Repo Operations published by the Bank on 5 November 2014, which may be updated by the Bank of England from time to time.