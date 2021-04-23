Bank Of England: Changes To The Provision Of U.S. Dollar Repo Operations From July 2021 - Market Notice 23 April 2021

The Bank of England, in co-ordination with other central banks, has decided to discontinue the 84-day maturity operations which provide liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.
The Bank of England, in co-ordination with other central banks, has decided to discontinue the 84-day maturity operations which provide liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.footnote[1]
In line with this, the 84-day U.S. dollar repo operation will cease effective from 1 July 2021. The indicative auction schedule until 30 June 2021, as already published, remains unchanged. The last 84-day operation will occur Wednesday 30 June 2021.
The weekly 7-day U.S. dollar repo operations will continue unchanged. And the Bank of England, in co-ordination with other central banks, stands ready to re-adjust the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity, including restarting the 84-day operation, as warranted by market conditions.
See the indicative schedule of all the Bank’s market operations.
Other than as amended by this Market Notice, the terms contained within the Consolidated Market Notice for U.S. dollar repo operations dated 16 March 2020footnote[2], will apply to these operations. U.S. dollar repo operations are also subject to the Sterling Monetary Framework Documentation, as supplemented and amended by the Supplementary Terms for USD Repo Operations published by the Bank on 5 November 2014, which may be updated by the Bank of England from time to time.