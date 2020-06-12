Bank Of England, Beano And Tes To Launch New Primary School Teaching Resource On Money And Financial Wellbeing

The Bank of England is today announcing its collaboration with Beano and Tes to develop a new financial education resource for primary schools.
To mark My Money Week, the Bank of England is today announcing its collaboration with Beano and Tes to develop a new financial education resource for primary schools. Money and Me is a set of 12 lessons that will introduce young people aged 5-11 to the basics of how money and the economy work.
The resource, which launches in July, will sit within the Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) curriculum. It aims to equip primary school children with a better understanding of financial concepts and give them the knowledge, skills and confidence to manage money now and in the future.
The development of this resource will help support the Financial Foundations pillar of the Money and Pensions Service’s ten-year Strategy for Financial Wellbeing in the UK, the goal of which is to provide children and young people with a more meaningful financial education by 2030.
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said:
“Financial literacy is essential for everyone. The Bank’s education programme is central to our role in equipping the public with sufficient financial and economic knowledge for their daily lives. We are delighted to partner with Beano and Tes on the new Money and Me resource, which will take our programme into primary schools. It will support teachers in giving young people a strong sense of the importance of economic and financial decisions from an early age.”
Emma Scott, Beano Studios CEO, said:
“Beano has been engaging children for more than 80 years, and we love bringing that experience to the classroom. Our Beano for Schools programme translates complex topics into entertaining and engaging content for both kids and teachers and we’ve had fun producing these unique financial literacy lessons so kids can enjoy learning about money and gain necessary life skills.”
Lord Jim Knight, Chief Education and External Officer, said:
“At Tes, we pride ourselves in our resource sharing platform, enabling teachers to offer the very best educational tools to the next generation. Strong financial literacy and ongoing knowledge is vital for everyone. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration with the Bank of England and Beano, and to continue to support teachers with the very best resources.”
The Bank launched a resource for secondary schools in April 2018, econoME, which has now been downloaded by nearly 2000 schools. It recently added a new lesson to this resource, which focuses on financial capability and covers saving, borrowing and protecting money.
Teachers can preview the new Money and Me resource and register their interest.