Bank Of England - Asset Purchase Facility (APF): Pricing Of CBPS Eligible Securities – Market Notice 5 June 2020

This Market Notice describes a particular element in the operation of the Bank of England’s Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme. It therefore supplements, and should be read in conjunction with, the consolidated Market Notice dated 1 May 2020.
On 4 June the Bank updated the list of eligible securities for the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme (CBPS) to include additional bonds with 3 months to maturity par call features.
Consistent with the scheme’s existing pricing approach, the Bank will continue to allocate and settle successful offers on a yield to maturity (YTM) basis. Participants should ensure that offers to sell any eligible security, including callable bonds, are submitted on a YTM basis.