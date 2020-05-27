Bank For International Settlements (BIS) Appoints Tara Rice As Head Of Secretariat For The Committee On Payments And Market Infrastructures

- Tara Rice appointed Head of Secretariat for the international standard-setter
- Her term starts 1 June for three years
- Ms Rice previously served as Deputy Head of Secretariat
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced the appointment of Tara Rice as Head of Secretariat for the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), the global standard setter for payment, clearing and settlement services.
Ms Rice has been a member of the CPMI Secretariat since January 2019. She led its support of the G7 working group on global stablecoins and has represented the Committee in international working groups. She has extensive experience in financial markets and institutions both domestically and internationally and has worked in senior positions including at the Federal Reserve and the US Department of the Treasury.
She replaces Morten Bech, who has been appointed Head of the BIS Innovation Hub Switzerland. Her three-year term starts on 1 June.
The CPMI, currently chaired by Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, is an international standard setter that promotes, monitors and makes recommendations about the safety and efficiency of payment, clearing, settlement and related arrangements, thereby supporting financial stability and the wider economy.