Bahamas International Securities Exchange Marks Its 20 Year Anniversary

Preparing for the first day of electronic trading – May 2000
The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) celebrated the 20th anniversary of it beginning trading on 12 May 2020. BISX was incorporated on September 23rd, 1999 with the aim of bringing a regulated and internationally recognized Securities Exchange to The Bahamas. Within a year after its incorporation BISX realized this goal and began its first day of trading on 12 May 2000. Beginning trading on this day also lead to BISX adopting the title “the First Stock Exchange of the 21st Century”.
The origins of BISX, began with the initiative of the former Minister of Finance, Sir William Allen and his fervent desire to develop the Bahamian capital markets. Through his efforts and his ability to enlist the support of the private sector through the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB), BISX was born and began with the idea of bringing better regulation to a then fledgling Bahamian capital market where securities were traded over the counter. This Government and Private sector group believed that a Securities Exchange in The Bahamas would serve the dual purposes of improving regulation and execution in the listing and trading of domestic securities while at the same time serving as a value-added component to the offshore financial sector.