BaFin Warns Consumers About The Websites bankkesh.com And paybackltd.com

According to information available to BaFin , the operators of the website bankkesh.com are providing banking and payment services without the required authorisation. The operators of the websites paybackltd.com are providing financial services without authorisation.

BaFin has been made aware that the company PayBack LTD is sending unsolicited e mails to individuals who have suffered losses in connection with earlier fraudulent investments. PayBack LTD tries to attract the victims of investment fraud by offering them the prospect of recovering the capital they have lost. To this end, the victims are asked to open an account on the website bankkesh.com.

It should be noted that on the website paybackltd.com, the operator uses the company names “PayBack LTD”, “Moneyback Ltd” and “Money Back LTD”.

The operator of the website bankkesh.com uses the name “Bankesh”, which is slightly different from the domain name. The operator does not provide any information about its legal form. When contacting customers, the operator claims that “BankKesh” is a trade name of the company “KESHCITY LIMITED” domiciled in London, United Kingdom.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).