BaFin Warns Consumers About The Website xpinvestment.com

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the services offered on the website xpinvestment.com. According to information available to BaFin , the unknown operator is providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation.

The operator of the website cannot be clearly identified. The operator just refers to itself using the name “XPinvestment” without proving any information about its legal form. There is no legal notice on the website. Two business addresses are listed in London and Holyhead, both in the United Kingdom.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin ’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).